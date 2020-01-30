Global  

Hong Kong unions threaten strikes in push for border closure to curb virus

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Trade unions in Hong Kong, including hospital and rail workers, are threatening to go on strike unless the government closes the border with mainland China to stop the spread of a new coronavirus that has sent jitters around the world.
News video: Hong Kong suspends rail services to China to stem outbreak

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | WATCH: Hong Kong reports first 'preliminary positive' case of new virus

Hong Kong has reported its first suspected case of the new SARS-like virus in a man who arrived in the city from Wuhan via the cross-border high-speed railway.
News24

Hong Kong declares coronavirus emergency, 2-week school closure

Hong Kong has declared the outbreak of a new virus an emergency and will close primary and secondary schools for two more weeks after the Lunar New Year holiday....
CBC.ca


