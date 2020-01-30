Fans Of All Sports "Sofia Kenin Upsets Ashleigh Barty to Reach Australian Open Final" by BY BEN ROTHENBERG via NYT Follow us on Twitte… https://t.co/Quy3cpBJmC 9 minutes ago Tennis News Sofia Kenin upsets Ashleigh Barty to reach Australian Open final https://t.co/U8KLppWwT1 https://t.co/hc2eYwOeer 15 minutes ago Mathew Cook "Sofia Kenin Upsets Ashleigh Barty to Reach Australian Open Final" by BY BEN ROTHENBERG via NYT https://t.co/wweUyHfGmC 17 minutes ago Tashinah Goalby "Sofia Kenin Upsets Ashleigh Barty to Reach Australian Open Final" by BY BEN ROTHENBERG via NYT… https://t.co/pqbAHxoDDl 17 minutes ago 9JA HOT FM Sofia Kenin Upsets Ashleigh Barty to Reach Australian Open Final https://t.co/6nie5kWRTI 19 minutes ago 9JA HOT FM Sofia Kenin Upsets Ashleigh Barty to Reach Australian Open Final https://t.co/zNxs6sOI6C 19 minutes ago Patta Patti Cooolers "Sofia Kenin Upsets Ashleigh Barty to Reach Australian Open Final" by BY BEN ROTHENBERG via NYT… https://t.co/f18nGmeXo7 27 minutes ago Pam #Resist Sofia Kenin Upsets Ashleigh Barty to Reach Australian Open Final https://t.co/XPh8QJcsCW 28 minutes ago