Facebook reaches $550 mn settlement in facial recognition lawsuit

Thursday, 30 January 2020
The lawsuit began in 2015, when Illinois users accused Facebook of violating the State’s Biometric Information Privacy Act in collecting biometric data
Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs

On Digital Trends Live today: Facebook has a tool where you can now see every app and website sending tracking data back to facebook; Ring is likely sharing data with 3rd parties; The UK decides to add..

Credit: Digital Trends

Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit [Video]Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit

The Supreme Court will not hear a case involving Facebook and its facial recognition technology for photos, leaving it open to multi-billion dollar lawsuits from its users. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56


Facebook agrees to $550 million settlement in facial recognition class action lawsuit

Facebook has agreed to pay $550 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over its use of facial recognition technology in Illinois.
USATODAY.com

Facebook slapped as forecast-beating results fall short of past performances

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) saw its shares take a tumble after the social media giant delivered fourth quarter results that beat analyst expectations, but failed to...
Proactive Investors

CBartlett1963

Colleen Bartlett Facebook reaches $550 million settlement in facial recognition lawsuit https://t.co/NHoeOZDwdM via @nbcnews 5 minutes ago

bevjoy

bevjoy Facebook reaches $550 mln settlement in facial recognition lawsuit https://t.co/mdFbNNhiNn via @MailOnline 17 minutes ago

Canoe

Canoe Facebook reaches $550M settlement in facial recognition lawsuit https://t.co/rfaB59cFau 31 minutes ago

tripinfool

Tripin Fool Facebook reaches $550 million settlement in facial recognition lawsuit The lawsuit began in 2015, when Illinois us… https://t.co/Puo048Qcdi 33 minutes ago

MyArkLaMiss

KTVE - KARD Facebook reaches $550 million settlement in facial recognition lawsuit #NationalNews #Facebook… https://t.co/y1HJdmarI8 36 minutes ago

Ariadne38

Ariadne38 RT @IrishTexan2009: With 320 million Americans...that is at least $1 million a piece and plenty left over for lawyers’ fees! Just saying..… 54 minutes ago

crafted4u

Social Media #Facebook will pay $550 million to settle an Illinois #lawsuit about it use of #facial #recognition and user… https://t.co/M8uVDEWqcm 1 hour ago

GBELLIAP

Goutham Belliappa "Facebook has agreed to pay what will be the largest-ever cash privacy settlement won by class-action attorneys, wi… https://t.co/hkJkJMcYKU 1 hour ago

