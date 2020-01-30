Global  

185 and counting - Canada's Sinclair beats all-time international goals record

BBC News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Canadian striker Christine Sinclair beats the all-time scoring record in international football by reaching 185 goals.
Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair sets new international scoring record with 185th goal

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair sets new international scoring record with 185th goal 01:06

 Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair sets new international scoring record with 185th goal in Olympic qualifying match, breaking Abby Wambach's mark

