Australian Open: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic set for 50th meeting

BBC News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Six-time champion Roger Federer meets seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the 2020 Australian Open.
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win [Video]Roger Federer: 'lucky' Australian Open win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was &quot;lucky&quot; to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be &quot;skiing in Switzerland.&quot; The..

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Australian Open glance: Federer faces Djokovic for 50th time

Australian Open glance: Federer faces Djokovic for 50th timeDefending champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will be playing each other for the 50th time when they meet in the Australian Open semifinals
FOX Sports Also reported by •BBC SportDenver PostMid-DayBBC NewsSifyThe Age

Federer fined $3,000 for swearing at Australian Open

Roger Federer was fined $3,000 for using an audible obscenity during his Australian Open quarter-final victory over American Tennys Sandgren, tournament...
Reuters Also reported by •ESPNTechRadar

Naira_Sports

Nairasports Australian Open: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic set for 50th meeting https://t.co/GCr3EnQXp9 18 seconds ago

sai290395

Sai RT @christophclarey: Roger Federer already had plenty of tall tennis tales to tell his grandkids. He's got another one. Despite a bad back… 1 minute ago

Niko19Pepe

Amar23 RT @SkySportsTennis: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer meet for the 5️⃣0️⃣th time on Thursday. We look back at some of their classic matche… 2 minutes ago

CristinaNcl

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 Novak Djokovic v Roger Federer Australian Open SF, Who&#8217;s The Pick? https://t.co/xaYWJ0NGvq via @tennisx 3 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Australian Open: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic set for 50th meeting https://t.co/qMTExDv5VW https://t.co/lphofil68m 3 minutes ago

PalmerbetAU

Palmerbet "Djokovic, the $1.14 favourite should progress. But Federer is being afforded a juicy start and will push the secon… https://t.co/uIaqTmP8aK 6 minutes ago

BenDIsrael1

Ben D’Israel RT @theage: BREAKING: Roger Federer has moved his training session indoors amid doubt over whether he will he fit to play his Australian Op… 10 minutes ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports #AusOpen #AusOpen2020 #AustralianOpen2020 #NovakDjokovic vs #RogerFederer live streaming: When and where to watch… https://t.co/Qbfkn43Foz 12 minutes ago

