Lillard has triple-double and Blazers beat Rockets 125-112

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled James Harden’s return after a two-game absence, beating the Houston Rockets 125-112 on Wednesday night. Lillard scored 30-plus points for his sixth straight game, a franchise record. CJ McCollum had […]
Does Lillard's big night signal turnaround for Blazers?

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With a big night against Golden State, Damian Lillard signaled that he's asserting himself at a crucial point of the Trail Blazers'...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Lillard scores 61 and Blazers beat Warriors 129-124 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.com

