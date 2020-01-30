Global  

Facebook to pay $550mn over its facial recognition technology

Hindu Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The lawsuit in the US state of Illinois claimed that Facebook’s ‘Tag Suggestions’ tool, which scans a user’s face in photos and offers suggestions about who that person might be, stored biometric data without user consent, violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, CNET reported on Thursday.
