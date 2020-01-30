Global  

Number crunch: Just how much are top two favoured in new BBL finals format?

The Age Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
There was much hand-wringing when the new BBL finals system was unveiled, the main gripe being a top five in an eight-team competition rewarded mediocrity.
Here's Big Bash League finals format explained

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 22 (ANI): The ongoing Big Bash League's (BBL) finals format will allow the top two teams with a double chance to reach the final.
Sify

Australian Open 2020: Thiem earns first Major victory over Nadal to set Zverev semi-final

Of the four quarter-finals to emerge from this year’s men’s draw, perhaps the most eagerly-anticipated was that between the top-ranked men at the top of the...
The Sport Review

