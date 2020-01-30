Coronavirus death toll hits 170 — live updates
Thursday, 30 January 2020 (
3 hours ago)
As the World Health Organization prepares for an emergency meeting, countries are evactuating their citizens from the virus epicenter. Read the latest updates here.
Facebook Inc and other global companies including LG Electronics Inc and HSBC are restricting travel to China, as the death toll from a flu-like virus rose above 100 on Tuesday. Francis Maguire reports. Coronavirus: global businesses on alert 01:34
Johnson & Johnson working on vaccine for coronavirus
As the death toll from the new coronavirus jumped to 132, Johnson & Johnson said it is working on developing a vaccine to stop the outbreak that has infected thousands in China. Colette Luke reports
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53 Published 17 hours ago
Deaths, confirmed cases from virus rise sharply
The death toll from a new coronavirus in China passed 130 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases. It's now infected more people in China than a deadly outbreak of SARS in 2003 that went on..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:17 Published 22 hours ago
