Coronavirus death toll hits 170 — live updates

RMO 🇺🇸#Trump2020 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @JasonMillerinDC: Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 170, India reports first case https://t.co/z5GCdgr1wh 1 minute ago

AngelFromMars RT @business: Taiwan’s benchmark stock index plunges more than 5% on concern the coronavirus outbreak will disrupt the global supply chain… 2 minutes ago

マイクロ太郎 RT @business: BREAKING: India and the Philippines both confirm their first case of the deadly new strain of coronavirus https://t.co/45Vc9R… 2 minutes ago

Stacie Sherman RT @business: Governments around the world are restricting travel and airlines are suspending flights to contain the outbreak of coronaviru… 3 minutes ago

Marianne Victor RT @JayGibbs_: China's first #coronavirus hospital opens after workers and volunteers spend TWO DAYS converting an empty building into a 1,… 3 minutes ago

Lynda Wright Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 170, while India reports first case https://t.co/wd8v1WYfMM 4 minutes ago

Eric Mugendi RT @next_china: WHO considers issuing a global emergency decree as the death toll from the spreading coronavirus hits 170 https://t.co/gjVR… 4 minutes ago