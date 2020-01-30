Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus death toll hits 170 — live updates

Coronavirus death toll hits 170 — live updates

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
As the World Health Organization prepares for an emergency meeting, countries are evactuating their citizens from the virus epicenter. Read the latest updates here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: global businesses on alert

Coronavirus: global businesses on alert 01:34

 Facebook Inc and other global companies including LG Electronics Inc and HSBC are restricting travel to China, as the death toll from a flu-like virus rose above 100 on Tuesday. Francis Maguire reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Johnson & Johnson working on vaccine for coronavirus [Video]Johnson & Johnson working on vaccine for coronavirus

As the death toll from the new coronavirus jumped to 132, Johnson & Johnson said it is working on developing a vaccine to stop the outbreak that has infected thousands in China. Colette Luke reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

Deaths, confirmed cases from virus rise sharply [Video]Deaths, confirmed cases from virus rise sharply

The death toll from a new coronavirus in China passed 130 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases. It&apos;s now infected more people in China than a deadly outbreak of SARS in 2003 that went on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Death toll rises as virus spreads to every Chinese region

With one of the 7,711 confirmed cases reported in Tibet, the virus is now in every region of China.
BBC News

Global alarm grows as China's capital reports first virus death

Wuhan, China (AFP) Jan 27, 2020 China's capital on Monday recorded its first death from a deadly coronavirus as it struggles to contain a rapidly spreading...
Terra Daily


Tweets about this

BlueSkyNJ

RMO 🇺🇸#Trump2020 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @JasonMillerinDC: Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 170, India reports first case https://t.co/z5GCdgr1wh 1 minute ago

AngelfrmMars

AngelFromMars RT @business: Taiwan’s benchmark stock index plunges more than 5% on concern the coronavirus outbreak will disrupt the global supply chain… 2 minutes ago

microtaro

マイクロ太郎 RT @business: BREAKING: India and the Philippines both confirm their first case of the deadly new strain of coronavirus https://t.co/45Vc9R… 2 minutes ago

sserve

Stacie Sherman RT @business: Governments around the world are restricting travel and airlines are suspending flights to contain the outbreak of coronaviru… 3 minutes ago

mar15jon

Marianne Victor RT @JayGibbs_: China's first #coronavirus hospital opens after workers and volunteers spend TWO DAYS converting an empty building into a 1,… 3 minutes ago

BroncoBaby10

Lynda Wright Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 170, while India reports first case https://t.co/wd8v1WYfMM 4 minutes ago

mougendi

Eric Mugendi RT @next_china: WHO considers issuing a global emergency decree as the death toll from the spreading coronavirus hits 170 https://t.co/gjVR… 4 minutes ago

JasonMillerinDC

Jason Miller Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 170, India reports first case https://t.co/z5GCdgr1wh 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.