President Trump to visit Gujarat during his first trip to India in Feb: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

DNA Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
During his visit to India, President Trump will be state guest of Gujarat where he will also visit Sabarmati riverfront.
Recent related news from verified sources

US President Donald Trump to visit Sabarmati, says Gujarat CM

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said the US President would take a tour of the new Sabarmati riverfront in February. ​The riverfront has been PM Modi’s backdrop of...
IndiaTimes

France’s Macron to make first visit to Poland on Feb. 3-4

WARSAW (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will make his first official visit to Poland next week, a trip considered crucial for the development of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

