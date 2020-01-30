Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Wuhan > UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicenter in China

UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicenter in China

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Britain has delayed a planned evacuation of its citizens from the coronavirus hit Chinese city of Wuhan because it has not yet got the correct permissions from Chinese authorities for a flight to leave.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Evacuation Flight From China Arrives At March Air Reserve Base

Evacuation Flight From China Arrives At March Air Reserve Base 00:19

 More than 200 U.S. citizens were evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Suzanne Marques reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Flight Of Americans Evacuated From China Lands In Southern California [Video]Flight Of Americans Evacuated From China Lands In Southern California

Veronica De La Cruz reports on evacuation flight bringing Americans out of China due to coronavirus concerns (1-29-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:05Published

Passenger On Flight From China Evaluated At Logan Airport [Video]Passenger On Flight From China Evaluated At Logan Airport

A passenger on a flight from China was evaluated by EMS, but not meet the criteria for coronavirus.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicentre in China

Britain has delayed a planned evacuation of its citizens from the coronavirus hit Chinese city of Wuhan because it has not yet got the correct permissions from...
Reuters India

Japan evacuation flight from Wuhan lands, 5 reported ill

The first chartered flight carrying 206 Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday - four...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bazaarbaku

Baku Bazaar UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicenter in China https://t.co/xZMO8wjaZG 22 seconds ago

claimcompanies

ClaimCompanies.com RT @MetroRadioNews: Around 200 British nationals remain stranded in the Chinese city at the epicentre of the escalating coronavirus outbrea… 3 minutes ago

mjbtimes

MJB Times UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicenter in China https://t.co/uZkvviGQp6 4 minutes ago

NEWSFORFOREX1

NEWS FOR FOREX UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicentre in China https://t.co/NHQTzKgMVg https://t.co/NJb1ggJgMh 6 minutes ago

iNews24

iNews24 UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicenter in China [RTR https://t.co/21IDtGR6iX] 7 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicenter in China https://t.co/B2sZdD7dT2 11 minutes ago

MetroRadioNews

Metro Radio News Around 200 British nationals remain stranded in the Chinese city at the epicentre of the escalating coronavirus out… https://t.co/JkN78xrpfE 12 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UPDATE 1-UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicentre in China https://t.co/ADUpD0d2vh 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.