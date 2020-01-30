Cricket Australia have been hit with falling numbers in the stands and in living rooms with TV ratings also down for this season's Big Bash League.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jesse Hogan RT @DanielCherny: Strong story from @WuTube: BBL ratings down on Fox and Seven https://t.co/PUNiK2n3ZT 8 hours ago Reddit Cricket https://t.co/mde6VQwfIY Big Bash TV ratings down on Foxtel, Seven #cricket 13 hours ago Benj @SevenNetwork Please, remind Australia again how successful your #BBL broadcast is going for you @SevenNetwork CH7… https://t.co/0Yo5Agdu8h 15 hours ago Daniel Cherny 📰 Strong story from @WuTube: BBL ratings down on Fox and Seven https://t.co/PUNiK2n3ZT 1 day ago