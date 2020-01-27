Global  

Katie Sowers trailblazer as 1st woman coach at Super Bowl

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Katie Sowers answered questions on topics ranging from whether it hurt getting her ears pierced (no) to if she wants to be an NFL head coach one day (yes). For the full 60 minutes of the San Francisco 49ers’ portion of media night on Monday, Sowers talked with reporters from around the […]
 Katie Sowers, offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, is a Kansas City native.

KPIX's Vern Glenn gets a chance to talk to 49ers offensive assistant coach, Katie Sowers. She will become the first female and openly gay person to be calling the shots during football's biggest game.

49ers' Katie Sowers on being first woman to coach in Super Bowl: 'Make sure that I'm not the last'

Katie Sowers will become the first woman and openly LGBT person to coach in a Super Bowl on Sunday when the 49ers take on the Chiefs.
First-ever openly gay coach in the Super Bowl was turned down for coaching job in college because of her sexuality

In a few days time, NFL coach Katie Sowers will become the first openly gay coach to reach the Super Bowl. Sowers – who is assistant coach for the San...
