Edward George BBC News - Sarah Sands: Radio 4's Today editor to stand down https://t.co/XrY2m8xW2c 26 seconds ago Pen BBC News - Sarah Sands: Radio 4's Today editor to stand down. Good! https://t.co/jaPcQECm5D 57 seconds ago ShamelNews Sarah Sands: Radio 4's Today editor to stand down https://t.co/lsQd9ArUdP 4 minutes ago Mary Kate Danaher RT @VeeCee30: Finally! BBC News - Sarah Sands: Radio 4's Today editor to stand down https://t.co/khyMYsdkTb 4 minutes ago jamdodger4 RT @ThatTimWalker: Job done, Boris Johnson’s old friend and champion Sarah Sands decides she’s had enough of early morning starts. https://… 6 minutes ago EUgely Disappointed Finally! BBC News - Sarah Sands: Radio 4's Today editor to stand down https://t.co/khyMYsdkTb 6 minutes ago Post of Asia Sarah Sands: Radio 4’s Today editor to stand down https://t.co/sSF7mAWfrm https://t.co/XqPcbPo86Z 6 minutes ago Liz Murison RT @TheNewEuropean: Today programme editor to quit Radio 4 after ministers boycott show https://t.co/JO3ijHVLgs https://t.co/kRarlEOMm4 8 minutes ago