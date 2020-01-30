Melbourne ballet cancelled after choreographer suspended over sexual misconduct claims Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Queensland Ballet's star choreographer, Briton Liam Scarlett, was accused of being sexually inappropriate with ballet students in London. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Matthew Westwood RT @ashleighbwilson: Queensland Ballet cuts ties with renowned British choreographer Liam Scarlett and cancelled a Melbourne tour of his wo… 9 hours ago Ashleigh Wilson Queensland Ballet cuts ties with renowned British choreographer Liam Scarlett and cancelled a Melbourne tour of his… https://t.co/E9QtDJR8W6 9 hours ago