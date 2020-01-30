Global  

Post-Brexit trade deal, Huawei top Pompeo agenda in Britain

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in London on the cusp of Britain’s departure from the European Union for talks focused on a post-Brexit free trade deal and the U.K.’s decision to allow the Chinese tech company Huawei to play a role in the country’s high-speed wireless network. As President Donald […]
 French and German ministers warned there was little time to agree a new trade deal with Britain as they arrived for the last senior European Union meeting in Brussels at which the United Kingdom is represented as a member state. Emer McCarthy reports.

