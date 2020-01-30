Global  

'Royal Divide': Prince Harry has 'suffered a lot,' 'trying to protect' Meghan and Archie

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
In TV special, friends and experts say Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's pursuit of a "more peaceful" life isn't going to happen.
These Are The School Options in Canada For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Archie [Video]These Are The School Options in Canada For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sort of made Vancouver Island their home, after deciding to step back from their royal life. And even though it’s not confirmed what city the couple will settle..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:09Published

The ‘Meghan Markle Effect’ Is Expected to Boost Canadian Fashion Industry [Video]The ‘Meghan Markle Effect’ Is Expected to Boost Canadian Fashion Industry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Canada is expected to boost the fashion industry and put many local brands on the map thanks to the “Meghan Markle Effect.” Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:10Published


Prince Harry reunites with Meghan and Archie in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Prince Harry has reunited with his wife Meghan in Canada as he steps back from royal duties. Video from Sky News shows Harry landing at...
Seattle Times

Prince Harry Touches Down in Canada to Reunite with Meghan & Archie!

Prince Harry steps off a plane at Vancouver International Airport on late Monday night (January 20) in Vancouver, Canada. The 35-year-old flew to Canada from...
Just Jared


