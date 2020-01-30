Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer to reach Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in straight sets to reach the final of the Australian Open.



Recent related news from verified sources Roger Federer knocked out of Australian Open by dominant Novak Djokovic Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in straight sets to reach the final of the Australian Open.

Sport24.co.za | Djokovic sweeps past Federer into Australian Open final Novak Djokovic shattered the hopes of ailing rival Roger Federer to sweep into a record eighth Australian Open final and move closer to his 17th Grand Slam...

