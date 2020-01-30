Global  

Australian Open | Djokovic beats Federer to reach final

Hindu Thursday, 30 January 2020
Djokovic will meet the winner of the showdown between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

