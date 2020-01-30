Australian Open | Djokovic beats Federer to reach final

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...