Battle of Britain fighter pilot Paul Farnes dies at 101

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Paul Farnes, one of the last remaining Battle of Britain fighter pilots who helped protect the U.K. during World War II, has died. He was 101. Farnes, who was a wing commander during the war, died at his home Tuesday, the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust said late Wednesday. He had been […]
Last Battle of Britain fighter pilot ace, dies aged 101

Farnes shot down a Junkers Ju 88 bomber and then landed near where the German aircraft had crashed. The pilot survived but refused to shake hands with Farnes.
