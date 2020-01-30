Real Madrid soaring, Atlético sinking before Madrid derby

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish capital’s biggest derby hasn’t looked this lopsided in years. Zinedine Zidane has Real Madrid playing like a winner again for the first time since he started his second stint as coach midway through last season. Atlético Madrid, in contrast, is at its lowest moment since Diego Simeone transformed the […] 👓 View full article

