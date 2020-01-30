Real Madrid soaring, Atlético sinking before Madrid derby
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish capital’s biggest derby hasn’t looked this lopsided in years. Zinedine Zidane has Real Madrid playing like a winner again for the first time since he started his second stint as coach midway through last season. Atlético Madrid, in contrast, is at its lowest moment since Diego Simeone transformed the […]
Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale are in contention to return for Real Madrid in Saturday’s derby against Atletico Madrid. Belgium forward Hazard was beginning to... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star •Seattle Times