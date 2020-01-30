Global  

Ebenezer pastor Raphael Warnock enters US Senate race

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Raphael Warnock, pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached, announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate on Thursday, challenging recently appointed Republican Kelly Loeffler. With his well-known pulpit at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Warnock immediately brings some Democratic star power to the race — […]
