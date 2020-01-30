Global  

Trump launches coronavirus task force as U.S. readies more Wuhan evacuations

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration launched a task force with a brief to protect the United States from the fast-spreading coronavirus, as the country prepared to evacuate more of its citizens from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, China.
 Americans owe about $1.5 trillion in student loans. Governor Evers cited data that indicates nearly two out of three students in Wisconsin that graduated in 2018 have an average loan debt of more than $30,000.

