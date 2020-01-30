Global  

Is chasing the highest savings rate worth it?

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020
Last year, Peter Hsiao learned about high-yield savings accounts from his friend, and within a week, he had opened one. His rate was above 2%. High-yield savings accounts pay interest rates far higher than the national average of 0.09% annual percentage yield. They’re generally offered by online-focused banks and credit unions. Months later, Hsiao’s bank […]
