Paul Michael Woodman IFB follo4follo ifollowback Day Thirity of three hundred and sixty five Broadcasters speak up for Alastair Stewart after ITV News exit CLICK… https://t.co/qYJzGO0Kic 7 minutes ago Paul Michael Woodman IFB follo4follo ifollowback Day Thirity of three hundred and sixty five Broadcasters speak up for Alastair Stewart after ITV News exit CLICK… https://t.co/MtaCJI7uOo 7 minutes ago Joy BBC News - Broadcasters speak up for Alastair Stewart after ITV News exit https://t.co/xTe9GjJc7L 9 minutes ago 𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Broadcasters speak up for Alastair Stewart after ITV News exit https://t.co/UcuwWFJs9O https://t.co/M1yZmLyXF9 15 minutes ago Lovable Daniels Broadcasters speak up for Alastair Stewart after ITV News exit https://t.co/zDwrM8Cnzm https://t.co/3ZcxDPeM2r 15 minutes ago Dutch This PC madness of allowing professional grievance-seekers to exploit race, sexuality, gender, religion etc to ruin… https://t.co/CiXdHDCqJB 17 minutes ago Gareth Hardman Good god - the mob rules again. Woe betide anyone not 100% perfect in this day and age. BBC News - Broadcasters s… https://t.co/mZ4oY7lPc1 18 minutes ago Susan Irvine Russam BBC News - Broadcasters speak up for Alastair Stewart after ITV News exit https://t.co/lLaeL74Oyq 20 minutes ago