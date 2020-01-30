Missing Alabama woman’s death ruled accident; suspect caught

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The death of an Alabama woman whose body was found in a shallow grave about two weeks after she disappeared has been ruled an accidental overdose. Paighton Houston, 29, died of morphine and methamphetamine toxicity, Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates told news outlets Thursday morning. It has been classified as a […] 👓 View full article

