Pompeo to visit Ukraine at height of Trump impeachment trial

euronews Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Pompeo to visit Ukraine at height of Trump impeachment trial
Trump's Day In Court

Trump’s Day In Court 01:40

 During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, his lawyers denied he abused his power and said the Senate should care more about looking into Joe and Hunter Biden.

Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? [Video]Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness [Video]Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double..

Pompeo heads to Ukraine under shadow of Trump's impeachment trial

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is traveling to Kyiv. The trip comes in the midst of an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump that has thrown Ukraine...
Deutsche Welle

Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, turned away from Trump impeachment trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump's political rivals, traveled to...
Reuters

hala_pantalone

Hala Pantalone RT @NBCNews: Sec. Pompeo to visit Ukraine at the height of the Trump impeachment trial. https://t.co/wg8ucIB78V 1 minute ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Pompeo to visit Ukraine at height of Trump impeachment trial https://t.co/vr7zQ8XXYI https://t.co/6cs1JGhs4w 10 minutes ago

MicahGrimes

Micah Grimes Sec. Pompeo is headed to Kyiv today. https://t.co/HYrRsxB1m6 10 minutes ago

