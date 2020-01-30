Altria Takes a $4.1 Billion Hit on Juul Stake

Following an earlier write-down of $4.5 billion, the tobacco giant’s stake in the vaping start-up is now worth a fraction of what it paid in 2018.



Recent related videos from verified sources Altria Taking $4.1 Billion Charge on Its Juul Investment The tobacco giant Altria is taking another charge on its Juul investment saying its stake's value in Juul fell by $4.1 billion in the fourth quarter. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:15Published 26 minutes ago Altria feels the financial heat from Juul stake Altria Group, the maker of cigarette brands like Marlboro, announced it is pulling back on its relationship with e-vaping company Juul after swinging to a quarterly loss amid an uncertain future for.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:47Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Altria takes another $4 billion hit on Juul investment, revises deal terms Altria Group Inc took another $4 billion charge on its investment in Juul Labs Inc and said it had reworked its deal terms with the embattled e-cigarette maker,...

Reuters India 3 hours ago



Marlboro maker slammed by Juul investment, takes $4B charge The company that makes Marlboro cigarettes will take a $4.1 billion hit from its investment in Juul. Altria took a 35% stake in the e-cigarette company at the...

Seattle Times 10 hours ago



