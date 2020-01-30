Global  

Altria Takes a $4.1 Billion Hit on Juul Stake

NYTimes.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Following an earlier write-down of $4.5 billion, the tobacco giant’s stake in the vaping start-up is now worth a fraction of what it paid in 2018.
Altria Taking $4.1 Billion Charge on Its Juul Investment [Video]Altria Taking $4.1 Billion Charge on Its Juul Investment

The tobacco giant Altria is taking another charge on its Juul investment saying its stake's value in Juul fell by $4.1 billion in the fourth quarter.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published

Altria feels the financial heat from Juul stake [Video]Altria feels the financial heat from Juul stake

Altria Group, the maker of cigarette brands like Marlboro, announced it is pulling back on its relationship with e-vaping company Juul after swinging to a quarterly loss amid an uncertain future for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published


Altria takes another $4 billion hit on Juul investment, revises deal terms

Altria Group Inc took another $4 billion charge on its investment in Juul Labs Inc and said it had reworked its deal terms with the embattled e-cigarette maker,...
Reuters India

Marlboro maker slammed by Juul investment, takes $4B charge

The company that makes Marlboro cigarettes will take a $4.1 billion hit from its investment in Juul. Altria took a 35% stake in the e-cigarette company at the...
Seattle Times

