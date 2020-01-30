US economy grows at 2.1 per cent rate in fourth quarter

Economy grows at slowest annual pace since 2016, but record US expansion continues



Recent related videos from verified sources US Economy Adds 145,000 Jobs US Economy Adds 145,000 Jobs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced December’s job growth on Friday. Nearly a quarter of the jobs stemmed from the retail sector due to the holiday shopping.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:47Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources US economy grew at moderate 2.1% rate in fourth quarter WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a moderate 2.1% rate in the final three months of 2019, capping a year when growth slowed significantly due to a...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago



US economy grew at moderate 2.1% rate in fourth quarter WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a moderate 2.1% rate in the final three months of 2019, capping a year when growth slowed significantly due to a...

SeattlePI.com 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this