Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Thorny trade-offs in Trump administration’s Medicaid deal

Thorny trade-offs in Trump administration’s Medicaid deal

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has a Medicaid deal for states: more control over health care spending on certain low-income residents if they agree to a limit on how much the feds kick in. It’s unclear how many states would be interested in such a trade-off under a complex Medicaid block grant proposal unveiled […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump expected to sign new North American trade deal

Trump expected to sign new North American trade deal 02:50

 Trump's US-Canada-Mexico deal replaces NAFTA and likely to be much touted during 2020 election campaign.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: New Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico to Boost U.S. Growth [Video]Trump: New Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico to Boost U.S. Growth

President Donald Trump has signed into law a major rewrite of the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:30Published

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century' [Video]Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century'

Palestinian factions in Gaza City organised mass demonstrations as an expression of their rejection of the US administration’s Middle East peace plan, dubbed "Deal of the Century." The footage,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump administration to try letting states limit Medicaid benefits

The Trump administration on Thursday said it would launch a pilot program that would allow states to limit health benefits for their Medicaid patients and...
Reuters

Trump Administration Offers States A Way To Block-Grant Medicaid

States can now apply to set up their Medicaid program with capped funding from the federal government. With this move, the administration delivers on a long-held...
NPR


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.