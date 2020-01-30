Thorny trade-offs in Trump administration’s Medicaid deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has a Medicaid deal for states: more control over health care spending on certain low-income residents if they agree to a limit on how much the feds kick in. It’s unclear how many states would be interested in such a trade-off under a complex Medicaid block grant proposal unveiled […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Trump: New Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico to Boost U.S. Growth President Donald Trump has signed into law a major rewrite of the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:30Published 1 day ago Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century' Palestinian factions in Gaza City organised mass demonstrations as an expression of their rejection of the US administration’s Middle East peace plan, dubbed "Deal of the Century." The footage,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:30Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump administration to try letting states limit Medicaid benefits The Trump administration on Thursday said it would launch a pilot program that would allow states to limit health benefits for their Medicaid patients and...

Reuters 6 hours ago



Trump Administration Offers States A Way To Block-Grant Medicaid States can now apply to set up their Medicaid program with capped funding from the federal government. With this move, the administration delivers on a long-held...

NPR 3 hours ago





Tweets about this