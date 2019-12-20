Burundi court sentences 4 private journalists to prison
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A court in Burundi on Thursday sentenced four journalists to two and a half years in prison after they were convicted on charges of trying to undermine state security. One of their lawyers, Martin Ndayisaba, told journalists they will appeal the decision of the court in Bubanza Province. They have 30 […]
