Burundi court sentences 4 private journalists to prison

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A court in Burundi on Thursday sentenced four journalists to two and a half years in prison after they were convicted on charges of trying to undermine state security. One of their lawyers, Martin Ndayisaba, told journalists they will appeal the decision of the court in Bubanza Province. They have 30 […]
Egyptian court gives life sentence for 8 IS-linked militants

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court on Monday sentenced eight people to life in prison, after they were convicted of joining a local affiliate of the Islamic State...
Seattle Times

