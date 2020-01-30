Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump impeachment trial live coverage: Senators ask questions as witness battle looms

Trump impeachment trial live coverage: Senators ask questions as witness battle looms

euronews Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Trump impeachment trial live coverage: Senators ask questions as witness battle looms
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Senators Use Q&A To Debate Impeachment Ahead Of Key Witness Vote

Senators Use Q&A To Debate Impeachment Ahead Of Key Witness Vote 02:47

 Senators in the president's impeachment trial are in the middle of two days of questions before a vote on hearing from new witnesses.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ex-RNC Chair Predicts End Of Impeachment Trial [Video]Ex-RNC Chair Predicts End Of Impeachment Trial

Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, said on MSNBC that he thinks that the impeachment trial is almost over and that no witnesses will be called.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published

Senators To Resume Questioning House Managers And White House Defense Team [Video]Senators To Resume Questioning House Managers And White House Defense Team

Debra Alfarone reports senators submitted 93 questions yesterday for the House Managers and the President's legal team.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment trial live coverage: Senators begin questions

Trump impeachment trial live coverage: Senators begin questions
euronews

Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins

Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins
euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AltonHaley2

If God be for us, who can stand? RT @paulsperry_: BREAKING: Senate Republicans push for details on whistleblower's identity, coordination with Schiff staffer, based on Real… 3 seconds ago

LauraTalbott

Laura Talbott RT @AC360: Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, claims GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham "was in the loop" about their efforts in Ukra… 4 seconds ago

Bolsa_y_Capital

Bolsa y Capital Trump impeachment: Democrats to continue push for Bolton to appear as witness – live https://t.co/2xt1BGqnEF 5 seconds ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Impeachment trial: Last day of questioning comes ahead of pivotal vote https://t.co/3WggwUq4CA 16 seconds ago

my_carol

Carol Gray WATCH LIVE: The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump | January 29 https://t.co/T9LCAeQcGr via @YouTube 33 seconds ago

timmyb72

Tim Baumgardner RT @nytpolitics: Today, senators once again will again pose questions to the impeachment managers and President Trump’s lawyers. Follow alo… 34 seconds ago

jcbarnes62

Vote them OUT! RT @CBSNews: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY): “The Senate in its history has had 15 different impeachment trials. In every single trial there w… 44 seconds ago

letahamilton383

Pacific Northwest Rocks! 💛💚 RT @roland__do: “There has been widespread speculation that it involves intercepts or other intelligence gathered from inside the Kremlin’s… 48 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.