China virus cases surpass SARS as big economic hit looms

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Infection from China's coronavirus spread to more than 8,100 people globally on Thursday, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic in a fast-spreading health crisis forecast to deal a heavy blow to the world's second-largest economy.
News video: What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

What You Should Know About the Coronavirus 01:27

 What You Should Know About the Coronavirus Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes. According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the common cold, pneumonia and bronchitis. Symptoms include fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing. According to 'The...

Oil falls as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also...
Reuters

Coronavirus Live Updates: Death Toll From Mystery Illness Rises to 170

Over 7,700 people have fallen ill, with China now having more cases than it saw during the SARS epidemic.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •ReutersNewsmax

