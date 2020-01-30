China virus cases surpass SARS as big economic hit looms
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Infection from China's coronavirus spread to more than 8,100 people globally on Thursday, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic in a fast-spreading health crisis forecast to deal a heavy blow to the world's second-largest economy.
What You Should Know About the Coronavirus Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes. According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the common cold, pneumonia and bronchitis. Symptoms include fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing. According to 'The...