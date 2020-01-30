Global  

6,000 passengers held on cruise ship in Italy amid concern over coronavirus

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
No one onboard the Costa Smeralda is being allowed off the ship after a Chinese passenger began displaying symptoms of coronavirus.
News video: 6,000 passengers stuck on cruise ship after coronavirus scare

6,000 passengers stuck on cruise ship after coronavirus scare 00:59

 An Italian cruise ship with some 6,000 people stuck on board remained docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia on Thursday as two Chinese passengers were tested for coronavirus. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Cruise Ship with 6,000 Passengers Stranded Over Possible Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Cruise Ship with 6,000 Passengers Stranded Over Possible Coronavirus Outbreak

Authorities all over the world are taking action to halt the spread of the deadly illness. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Recent related news from verified sources

Possible coronavirus case traps 7,000 on cruise ship in Italy

A cruise ship owned by Carnival was blocked from leaving an Italian port with some 7,000 people on board, after a passenger came down with symptoms that raised...
Seattle Times

Possible Virus Case Traps 7,000 on Carnival Cruise Ship in Italy

(Bloomberg) — A cruise ship owned by Carnival Corp. was blocked from leaving an Italian port with some 7,000 people on board, after a passenger came down with...
Seattle Times

