Jerome OLLIER Coronavirus: 6,000 tourists trapped on cruise ship after Chinese couple fall ill - @DailyMirror… https://t.co/EzxGMNuJP1 11 seconds ago USA GIRL RT @courierjournal: 6,000 passengers held on cruise ship in Italy amid concern over coronavirus https://t.co/Fm6NCxBz77 45 seconds ago Humberto Zamora Ruiz RT @USATODAY: An estimated 6,000 passengers and crew are being held onboard the Costa Smeralda while medical teams run diagnostic tests on… 1 minute ago TUNE IN TO 92.1 6,000 passengers held on cruise ship in Italy as Wuhan #coronavirus fears spread :: https://t.co/wEyjTiNF4b https://t.co/bhyiIEds3r 2 minutes ago jemiletic 6,000 Passengers Held on Cruise Ship in Italy Amid Wuhan Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/PIU99yAXkw 2 minutes ago Robert Schrettl The magic came to an abrupt end with 6000 people being held onboard the Costa Smeralda in Italy as authorities test… https://t.co/3r4NdnizqA 2 minutes ago CoverPage More Than 6,000 Passengers Being Held on Cruise Ship in Italy Over Possible Coronavirus Case https://t.co/AlZXheShmY 3 minutes ago Courier Journal 6,000 passengers held on cruise ship in Italy amid concern over coronavirus https://t.co/Fm6NCxBz77 3 minutes ago