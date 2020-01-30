Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > US top diplomat Pompeo promises 'enormous benefits' to Brexit on UK trip

US top diplomat Pompeo promises 'enormous benefits' to Brexit on UK trip

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The US Secretary of State encouraged a major post-Brexit trade deal despite differences regarding Chinese firm Huawei. The two countries top diplomats' agreed that the Chinese government is a "central threat."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChuckDalldorf

Chuck Dalldorf US top diplomat Pompeo promises 'enormous benefits' to Brexit on UK trip via @dwnews https://t.co/t2dTJtN3U5… https://t.co/ExyUaQrvFJ 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.