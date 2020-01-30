US top diplomat Pompeo promises 'enormous benefits' to Brexit on UK trip Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

The US Secretary of State encouraged a major post-Brexit trade deal despite differences regarding Chinese firm Huawei. The two countries top diplomats' agreed that the Chinese government is a "central threat." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Chuck Dalldorf US top diplomat Pompeo promises 'enormous benefits' to Brexit on UK trip via @dwnews https://t.co/t2dTJtN3U5… https://t.co/ExyUaQrvFJ 19 minutes ago