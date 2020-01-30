Hummer is making a comeback, but this time it’s electric Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

DETROIT (AP) — The Hummer, once a gas-guzzling target for environmentalists, is making a comeback. But this time around it won’t burn fuel or spew greenhouse gases. General Motors announced Thursday that it will start selling a battery-powered Hummer pickup truck in September of 2021. At least part of the new Hummer will be shown […] 👓 View full article

