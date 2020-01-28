Global  

Travel from China naturally dropping off in light of coronavirus: U.S. Health Secretary

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday that travel from China has naturally dropped off since the discovery of a new coronavirus, amid airlines canceling flights and the U.S. State Department issuing strict travel warnings, but all options are still on the table for addressing the disease.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Mayor De Blasio Likens Coronavirus To SARS

Mayor De Blasio Likens Coronavirus To SARS 01:58

 The State Department raised the level of its travel advisory on Monday, urging Americans to reconsider travel anywhere in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

