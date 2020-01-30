Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Greece set to ratify new military deal with United States

Greece set to ratify new military deal with United States

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliament is set to ratify an agreement with the United States for a major expansion of military cooperation as it faces an escalation of tensions with neighboring Turkey. Lawmakers from the governing center-right party said they would vote later Thursday to ratify the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement signed in October […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Who Is Justice John Roberts?

Who Is Justice John Roberts? 00:34

 Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is the most powerful judge in America. He's just 64 years old. The conservative leaning, Harvard-educated judge is presiding over Pres. Trump's Senate impeachment trial. What do we know about him? Business Insider says he's been lauded for his...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated [Video]This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated January 30, 1948 The political and spiritual leader of the Indian independence movement was assassinated in New Delhi by a Hindu fanatic. Known as..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published

Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses [Video]Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses

Business Insider reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a shocker announcement on Tuesday. He said the GOP hasn't secured the votes necessary to block Democrats from calling witnesses to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Greece set to ratify new military deal with United States

Greece set to ratify new military deal with United States
FOX Sports

Apple’s new maps are finally available across the U.S.

Apple just announced that its rollout of new map data to the United States is complete. The new maps have been rolling out to the U.S. in waves, starting with...
Macworld


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.