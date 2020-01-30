Greece set to ratify new military deal with United States

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliament is set to ratify an agreement with the United States for a major expansion of military cooperation as it faces an escalation of tensions with neighboring Turkey. Lawmakers from the governing center-right party said they would vote later Thursday to ratify the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement signed in October […]

