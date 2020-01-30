Vest worn by Charles I at execution to be shown

A silk vest worn by the king at his beheading, usually not on public view, is to be shown by a museum.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Vest worn by King Charles I at execution to go on display at museum Vest is 'key in telling the story of one of the most infamous executions that occurred in the capital,' says museum curator

Independent 17 hours ago



King’s stained execution vest tells grisly tale, set to go on display A stained vest said to have been worn by King Charles I when he was beheaded in 1649 is set to go on display in London.

FOXNews.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this