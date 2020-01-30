Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says Wuhan coronavirus could be a boost for North American jobs
Thursday, 30 January 2020 (
4 hours ago)
Ross said, "every American's heart has to go out the victims" of the virus, but "it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America."
U.S. stocks slump on coronavirus fears, weaker GDP
U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday, as the coronavirus epidemic fanned fears of a further hit to China's economy, while a mixed batch of earnings from technology firms also weighed on sentiment...
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11 Published 2 hours ago
More Airlines Drop Flights to China as Virus Spreads
British Airways halted all flights to China and American Airlines suspended flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing. Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:51 Published 1 day ago
