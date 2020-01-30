Global  

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says Wuhan coronavirus could be a boost for North American jobs

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Ross said, "every American's heart has to go out the victims" of the virus, but "it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America."
Wilbur Ross WTF On Coronavirus

 Commerce secretary WIlbur Ross told Fox that the coronavirus outbreak is a business opportunity for North American companies.

One of Trump's top economic advisers said the coronavirus outbreak in China could 'accelerate the return of jobs' to the US

One of Trump's top economic advisers said the coronavirus outbreak in China could 'accelerate the return of jobs' to the US· *Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a Fox Business interview on Thursday the coronavirus outbreak in China could help "accelerate the return of jobs" to...
Coronavirus in China could be a boost for North American jobs: US commerce secretary

"I don't want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease," Wilbur Ross said, then suggested the US economy could gain from...
Brisbane Times

gerribuchanan

Gerri Buchanan Was this chemical warfare? "Coronavirus will 'help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America,' Commerce Sec… https://t.co/yMuQsHMfPz 8 seconds ago

JoeKing3333

JoeKing Commerce secretary says deadly coronavirus could be good for America https://t.co/TE9TSsOPPu 16 seconds ago

sundog6700

g.c. willis RT @RegularResister: He thinks the virus is a victory for us? Jobs? Dude, people are dying and he's talking about how good it will be for u… 19 seconds ago

pablo_zuluaga

Pablo Zuluaga RT @nytimes: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the coronavirus, which has killed more than a hundred people and sickened thousands, would… 26 seconds ago

Winshield20

Winshield RT @windthin: 1/4 What the HELL is wrong with these people? Horseman of the Apocalypse and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says China’s co… 31 seconds ago

Peerenpoes

Peerenpoes RT @MSignorile: These people are so sick and heartless. And just imagine the uproar if a member of any other administration said this. Com… 31 seconds ago

petergalvinbio

PeterGalvin Wilbur Ross is just a truly sick human being. People are ill and dying and he is happy about it that it will lead t… https://t.co/EbFLUeqC7D 38 seconds ago

Will_Hopkins

Bill Nye RT @politico: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the coronavirus outbreak in China will help “accelerate the return of jobs to North Ameri… 43 seconds ago

