Could multiple candidates 'win' the Iowa Democratic caucus? New rules make it possible.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Could multiple candidates 'win' the Iowa Democratic caucus? New rules make it possible."I think candidates will spin whatever narrative they want to coming out of caucus night," the state Democratic party leader said.
News video: Why Does Iowa Vote First?

Why Does Iowa Vote First? 01:14

 Why Does Iowa Vote First? The state's February 3rd caucus is the first major contest of the 2020 U.S. presidential primary season. Based off its demographics, some critics claim another state should have it. In a 'Slate' discussion, journalist John Dickerson says Iowa being first is simply political...

2020 Primary Season Gets Underway With Iowa's Democratic Caucuses

What is the state of the top Democratic candidates as they face their final hours of campaigning in Iowa ahead of Monday night's caucus?
NPR

Democratic candidates race across Iowa as new poll gives Biden an edge

The four 2020 Democrats that have been stuck in D.C. presiding over President Trump’s impeachment trial are set to spend the weekend criss-crossing Iowa ahead...
CBS News Also reported by •CBS 2Seattle TimesBelfast Telegraph

