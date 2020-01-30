Analysis: Roger Federer earns respect for never quitting

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Give Roger Federer credit for always showing up and always staying until the end, no matter how sick or hurt he might be. No, he did not beat Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals. As it was, Federer was able to make a match of it for only about one […] 👓 View full article

