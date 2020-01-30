Analysis: Roger Federer earns respect for never quitting
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Give Roger Federer credit for always showing up and always staying until the end, no matter how sick or hurt he might be. No, he did not beat Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals. As it was, Federer was able to make a match of it for only about one […]
Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...
*Melbourne:* Swiss great Roger Federer said "I believe in miracles" after he saved seven match points in a five-set nail-biter against 100th-ranked Tennys... Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald