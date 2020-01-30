Global  

Analysis: Roger Federer earns respect for never quitting

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Give Roger Federer credit for always showing up and always staying until the end, no matter how sick or hurt he might be. No, he did not beat Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals. As it was, Federer was able to make a match of it for only about one […]
 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was &quot;lucky&quot; to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be &quot;skiing in Switzerland.&quot; The..

Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

Australian Open: 'Miracle' man Roger Federer saves seven match points to set up Novak Djokovic semis

Australian Open: 'Miracle' man Roger Federer saves seven match points to set up Novak Djokovic semis*Melbourne:* Swiss great Roger Federer said "I believe in miracles" after he saved seven match points in a five-set nail-biter against 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren. Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic sets up semi-final clash with Roger Federer after major win

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic sets up semi-final clash with Roger Federer after major winNovak Djokovic and Roger Federer will meet for the 50th time after they book their place in the Australian Open semi-finals. While Federer survived a scare from Tennys Sandgren. WorldNews
Patrick Kuzakwawo RT @TSN_Sports: Analysis: Federer earns respect for never quitting. MORE: https://t.co/PvV0Q3YYHo #AusOpen https://t.co/Q0NpY60lc0 39 minutes ago

TSN Analysis: Federer earns respect for never quitting. MORE: https://t.co/PvV0Q3YYHo #AusOpen https://t.co/Q0NpY60lc0 40 minutes ago

