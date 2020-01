Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The law school at the University of California, Berkeley has stripped itself of a 19th century namesake who espoused racist views that led to the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act. John Boalt’s name was removed from a main building Thursday after a three-year process. University officials say this is the first time […] 👓 View full article