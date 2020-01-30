Global  

Roberts declines to read Paul question on whistleblower

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts has declined to read an impeachment trial question by Republican Sen. Rand Paul that purportedly named the intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump. Paul, of Kentucky, has said he believes that the whistleblower may have conspired with House staff aides […]
Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question

Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question

 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump&apos;s impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an &quot;incorrect finding&quot; to not allow the question.

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump's impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an "incorrect..

Chief Justice John Roberts Blocks Attempt To Out Whistleblower

During the Senate impeachment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts declined to read a question from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that included the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.

Rand Paul to insist on a question that names the whistle-blower.

The question was repeatedly rejected by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. on Wednesday because it would identify the C.I.A. whistle-blower.
Sen. Rand Paul fumes after Chief Justice Roberts refuses his whistleblower question

Chief Justice John Roberts shut down a question Thursday from Sen. Rand Paul that mentioned the name of the alleged Ukraine whistleblower, prompting Paul to...
