E. Jean Carroll, Who Accused Trump of Rape, Seeks His DNA in Lawsuit

NYTimes.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Ms. Carroll says that President Trump assaulted her in the 1990s, and that she has the dress she was wearing during the incident.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: E. Jean Carroll Demands Trump Submits His DNA

E. Jean Carroll Demands Trump Submits His DNA 00:32

 E. Jean Carroll is demanding President Trump's DNA.

Recent related videos from verified sources

N.Y. Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit [Video]N.Y. Judge Rejects Trump's Attempt To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit

E. Jean Carroll filed the lawsuit in November, and it&apos;s tied to her sexual assault allegation against President Trump.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

Trump can't dismiss rape accuser's gefamation lawsuit [Video]Trump can't dismiss rape accuser's gefamation lawsuit

President Donald Trump of defamation for denying he raped her roughly 24 years ago in a Manhattan department store, a New York state judge has ruled. In a decision this week, Justice Doris Ling-Cohan..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

E. Jean Carroll Lawyers Request Trump’s DNA Amid Rape Allegation

This comes after Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s
Daily Caller

Donald Trump rape accuser takes legal action to get US president's DNA sample

Donald Trump rape accuser takes legal action to get US president's DNA sampleLawyers acting for E. Jean Carroll have asked Trump to submit a sample for analysis so it can be compared to genetic material on a dress she wore during the...
Daily Record

