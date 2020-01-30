How well new China virus spreads is focus of control efforts
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Scientists are starting to fill in some key gaps in what’s known about the new virus from China. New research suggests it spreads a little easier than regular flu but not as well as some other respiratory diseases like whooping cough or tuberculosis. Health officials are focusing on person-to-person spread as the virus extends its […]
Here are some things you should know about the Coronavirus. Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes. According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the..
