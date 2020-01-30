Global  

How well new China virus spreads is focus of control efforts

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Scientists are starting to fill in some key gaps in what’s known about the new virus from China. New research suggests it spreads a little easier than regular flu but not as well as some other respiratory diseases like whooping cough or tuberculosis. Health officials are focusing on person-to-person spread as the virus extends its […]
News video: China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest arrival of Chinese tourists

China virus: Group of Indonesian residents protest arrival of Chinese tourists 02:33

 A number of Indonesian residents in the tourist city of Bukittinggi, West Sumatra attempt to reject the arrival 168 Chinese tourists by blocking the exit of the Novotel hotel, as fears surrounding the

'Corona beer virus' searches have surged as coronavirus spreads worldwide [Video]'Corona beer virus' searches have surged as coronavirus spreads worldwide

'Corona beer virus' searches have surged as coronavirus spreads worldwide. According to USA Today, recent Google search trends suggest many people believe that Corona beer is somehow associated with..

What You Should Know About the Coronavirus [Video]What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

Here are some things you should know about the Coronavirus. Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes. According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the..

More airlines drop flights to China as virus spreads

BANGKOK (AP) — British Airways halted all flights to China and American Airlines suspended Los Angeles flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing as efforts to...
Seattle Times

As China virus spreads, fear spreads faster

Paris (AFP) Jan 24, 2020 Inflamed by past scares and Hollywood disaster blockbusters, few things feed collective panic like a virus, experts said Thursday, as...
Terra Daily

