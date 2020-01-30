Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > World Health Organization > WHO declares global emergency as China virus spreads quickly

WHO declares global emergency as China virus spreads quickly

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
WHO declares global emergency as China virus spreads quicklyThe World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was declaring the China coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases spread to 18 countries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus outbreak: China's neighbours brace for economic impact

Coronavirus outbreak: China's neighbours brace for economic impact 06:06

 Asian economies brace for a tough year as China deals with the latest coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delta, American suspend all U.S.-China flights [Video]Delta, American suspend all U.S.-China flights

Delta and American Airlines decided on Friday to temporarily suspend all remaining U.S.-China flights after the U.S. State Department elevated a travel advisory over concerns about the coronavirus...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

The U.S. And Many Other Countries Issue Travel Bans To China [Video]The U.S. And Many Other Countries Issue Travel Bans To China

The United States warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new virus reached 213. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus a global health emergency on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WHO to reconsider declaring global emergency as China virus evacuations begin

Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World...
Reuters

WHO declares global emergency as China virus death toll reaches 170

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was declaring the China coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.