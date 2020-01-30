Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Police restrain protesters outside Republic TV office

Police restrain protesters outside Republic TV office

Hindu Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
10 people, including journalists, taken to Worli police station
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iranian police fire tear gas and live rounds against protesters, online videos show [Video]Iranian police fire tear gas and live rounds against protesters, online videos show

Online videos from Tehran show Iranian police and security forces firing both tear gas and live rounds to disperse demonstrators who are protesting against the Islamic Republic's initial denial that it..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit NHRC office over police action on anti-CAA protesters in UP

The Congress leaders met the NHRC officials and discussed the UP police action against the anti-CAA agitators and called it as brutal and inhuman. The Congress...
Zee News


Tweets about this

anuragb26

Anurag Banerjee RT @StonerJesus: The Hindu reports on tonight's detention of protesters and journalists (including me) by the Mumbai police. https://t.co/… 14 minutes ago

StonerJesus

Compulsive Contrarian Jesus The Hindu reports on tonight's detention of protesters and journalists (including me) by the Mumbai police. https://t.co/Lwa3HCKRKo 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.