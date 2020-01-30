Sharks forward Tomas Hertl out for season with knee injury

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl will miss the rest of the season for the San Jose Sharks with a serious knee injury. The Sharks said Thursday that Hertl tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during the first period of a loss the previous night against the Vancouver Canucks. Hertl is […]
