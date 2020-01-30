Unconquered Seminole. RT @NHLdotcom: Tomas Hertl will miss the remainder of the season for the Sharks because of a torn ACL and MCL. The 26-year-old forward was… 2 minutes ago StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Sharks' Hertl out for season with knee injury: Sharks forward Tomas Hertl is out for the season with a torn ACL and… https://t.co/EQvmrHW4b6 7 minutes ago JPDAILYSPORTS Sharks' Hertl out for season with knee injury: Sharks forward Tomas Hertl is out for the season with a torn ACL and… https://t.co/tb0SANNydo 7 minutes ago KPIX 5 #SJSharks forward Tomas Hertl out for season with knee injury. https://t.co/IHeiZYFTUY https://t.co/LC1SgCzviD 13 minutes ago Mehedi Hasan Sharks forward Tomas Hertl out for season with knee injury https://t.co/PTEhhcGc2D https://t.co/d7EYSEZleY 20 minutes ago Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Sharks Forward Tomas Hertl Out For Season With Knee Injury https://t.co/1QZ35xoBpq #Local… https://t.co/rAtCaYFK9u 22 minutes ago Yankees RT @CompleteHkyNews: San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. ht… 31 minutes ago Ron Bohning Sharks forward Tomas Hertl out for season with knee injury https://t.co/q87SWUl1h2 #nhl https://t.co/2OhL0gqHc7 33 minutes ago