If the Sounders and defender Brad Smith want to reunite, it’ll have to wait

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
AFC Bournemouth announced Brad Smith accepted a loan agreement to play for Sky Bet Championship team Cardiff City, whose regular season concludes in May. Smith’s loan and contract with Bournemouth ends at the end of the 2019-20 season.
